Meghan Markle dubbed Nigeria's 'new Princess'

Meghan Markle, who grabbed headlines with her glamourous wardrobes during trip to African country along with her husband Prince Harry, has been honoured with a new "title".



The Duchess of Sussex has been dubbed Nigeria's "new princess" by fans after she and Harry flew to the West African country for a tour.

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Nigeria. After landing in the country, the couple went on to make several appearances at various events and engagements, with them often greeting fans and bystanders.

During the successful trip, the former Suits star made quite the impression, with many dubbing the Duchess as their "new princess", which follows on from the mother-of-two learning of her Nigerian heritage and that she is 43 per cent Nigerian.



On Sunday Meghan was even honoured as an Ada Mazi, which appears to be a title of respect meaning "daughter of an aristocrat", with the honour being of the Ancient Arochukwu Kingdom.

Meghan and Harry's fans turned to X (formerly twitter) to celebrate the new honour of the Duchess, with one writing: "Nigeria loved her so much, they FOR REAL bestowed a ROYAL title upon her. She is officially a PRINCESS of Nigeria. Her Royal Highness Princess Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex."



In 2022, Meghan shared that she was surprised to discover that she is 43 percent Nigerian following the test.