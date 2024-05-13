Kylie Jenner puts pregnancy speculations to rest with vodka sip

Kylie Jenner reaffirmed that there's no truth to rumors of her expecting a child with Timothee Chalamet.



The 26-year-old reality star was spotted enjoying Sprinter Vodka sodas during a Las Vegas outing over the weekend.

Jenner flaunted her figure in a skintight PVC dress while accompanied by her older sister Kendall Jenner, who was promoting her own 818 tequila brand.

Speculation about Jenner's pregnancy initially arose following comments by comedian Daniel Tosh earlier this month. However, in April, multiple sources confirmed that Jenner is not pregnant.

Insiders close to her have debunked recent pregnancy rumors, affirming to Us Weekly that the 26-year-old, mother of two is not expecting a third child.

The model shares six-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and two-year-old son Aire Webster with rapper ex Travis Scott.

Sources also clarified that Jenner and actor Timothee Chalamet are still in a relationship, despite rumors of a split, managing a long-distance dynamic as Chalamet films A Complete Unknown, a Bob Dylan biopic, in New York City and New Jersey, while Jenner resides in California with her children.

The pregnancy speculation gained traction after comedian Daniel Tosh mentioned it on his podcast, The Tosh Show, recounting an alleged encounter with a grocery store employee in Malibu.