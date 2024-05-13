Anya Taylor-Joy looks ethereal in mustard dress before Cannes Film Festival

Anya Taylor-Joy's chic arrival sets tone for Cannes debut.

Anya Taylor-Joy made a striking entrance in a vibrant mustard yellow dress as she landed in France, just ahead of the Cannes Film Festival's opening.

The 28-year-old actress turned heads in a chic strapless midi dress, setting the stage for the excitement to come.

With her highly anticipated film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, premiering at the prestigious festival, she kicked off the week in style, donning a statement straw hat for sun protection.

Paired with stylish sunglasses and a bold red lipstick, her ensemble exuded both elegance and confidence, signaling a promising start to the festivities ahead.



Meanwhile, Eva Green encountered a swarm of fans as she left the airport sporting a faux-leather brown jacket.

The French actress opted for a casual look, pairing black trousers with a plain T-shirt and trendy trainers.

Despite donning black-rimmed sunglasses in an attempt to maintain a low profile, she was quickly recognized by onlookers.

Lea Seydoux was spotted at the airport, arriving in a fashionable ensemble. Anya Taylor-Joy has recently been in Los Angeles promoting her upcoming film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the latest installment in the renowned Mad Max series.

Joining her in the cast is Chris Hemsworth, and the duo made a memorable entrance on Hollywood Boulevard, riding in a chariot to promote the film.

Their journey took them to The Jimmy Kimmel Show, where they were accompanied by a masked figure reminiscent of the Mad Max universe, driving the distinctive gold vehicle.