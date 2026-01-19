David Crosby said this one singer had 'no talent at all'
David Crosby has also expressed strong opinions about some contemporary performers, including Kanye West
David Crosby publicly declared that Beach Boys co‑founder Mike Love “most assuredly has no talent at all.”
The remark, which he made in October 2020 via Twitter, reignites his long‑standing criticism of the singer’s musical ability and role in the band.
Crosby, the late founding member of Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Byrds, made the statement in response to a question about Love’s use of The Beach Boys name during a performance at a Trump fundraiser.
In his tweet, Crosby called Love a “shithead” and said that, in the opinion of many musicians he knew, Love lacked talent.
“Mike Love is, in the opinion of almost every musician I know, a shithead, most assuredly has no talent at all, and, as you can probably tell … I just don’t like him,” Crosby wrote.
While the Beach Boys are admired for their harmonies, Love’s image and politics are controversial, so Crosby’s critique got a lot of attention.
Crosby also expressed other strong opinions about contemporary performers in past social media exchanges, including calling Kanye West “an idiot and a poser” who “has no talent at all” in a separate Twitter Q&A.
