'Lion King' co-director Roger Allers breathes his last at 76

Disney classic The Lion King co-director, Roger Allers, has reportedly passed away.

The demise of the filmmaker was announced by producer Dave Bossert on Sunday in a touching tribute. Allers was 76.

The time and cause of Allers' death have not been revealed yet, however, Bossert revealed in his tribute that he had spoken to the late director "this past week."

Gushing over Allers's contribution to one of the world's largest media conglomerates, Bossert called him a "true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance."

Expressing his grief and sadness over the news, Bossert began, "Our friend Roger Allers has passed on to his next journey."

He revealed that while Allers was "travelling in Egypt" they were connected via email and his pal's "loss feel(s) all the more unreal."

"Roger was an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker, a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance. He began at Disney doing per-production concepts for Tron," he gushed.

Bossert went on to recall the work he collaborated with the late filmaker, including Oliver & Company and The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and other films writing, he wrote, "I had the privilege of being part of the crew with Roger on many films in the late ’80s and throughout the ’90s, and he was, without question, one of the kindest people you could hope to know and work alongside."

Despite Allers' "phenomenal success" as the co-director of the hit Disney animated film, Bosset mentioned, "It never went to his head."

"Roger treated everyone with genuine kindness and respect, regardless of title or position," he added.

The former Walt Disney Company visual effects supervisor concluded his post by saying, "Roger had a joyful, luminous spirit, and the world is dimmer without him. Rest in peace, my friend. Until we meet again on the other side."