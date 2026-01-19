Ben Affleck recalls 'throwing up' during 'Armageddon's final scene

Ben Affleck is looking back at the filming of the hit movie Armageddon.

During a recent chat on Jake's Takes, the Hollywood star revealed that he was seriously sick while filming the most emotional scenes in the space sci-fi movie.

In the movie, Ben plays the role of A.J. Frost, who was sent to space as a driller to stop an asteroid soon reaching Earth. In the final moments of the movie, his costar, Bruce Willis, portraying Harry S. Stamper, sacrifices his life so that Frost can make his return home to his fiancée, played by Liv Tyler.

The emotional scene was not easy to film for Ben as he dished that he had a severe food poisoning at the time and was vomiting in a trash can between the takes.

"When we shot that scene, I had food poisoning, and I wasn't an experienced enough actor at that point to know that you can just pick up the phone and be like, 'I'm too sick to work today.' I'm like, 'I better come in,'" Ben recalled.

And his condition worsened between the takes, "I went and I was literally - it's the only time it's ever happened in my life - vomiting between takes. They had a garbage can and they would say "cut" and," Ben shared, making vomiting sound.

"It probably made the scene better!"

Ben stressed it was not about heroics, adding, "It wasn't a martyrdom, you know?"