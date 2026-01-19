Photo: Sara Waisglass addresses fans concerns about recasting in 'Ginny & Georgia'

Ginny & Georgia star Sara Waisglass has weighed in on fan concerns surrounding the noticeable growth of Diesel La Torraca.

As fans will know, La Torraca plays the fan-favorite character Austin.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Waisglass addressed speculation about a potential recast while discussing her upcoming film How to Lose a Popularity Contest.

Reassuring fans, the actress praised La Torraca for how he has handled the attention.

“He's doing a great job with it. He's taking it all in stride,” Waisglass shared.

She went on to reflect on how fortunate young actors are to be able to grow up in their roles.

“And how lucky are we all to have a job that we can grow through?” she added.

Waisglass also pointed out La Torraca's recent growth spurt, noting that his experience mirrors her own as a former child actor.

“He's taller than me and he's always been my peer because I was a child actor. So I remember that I was too young to hang out with the adults but too old to hang out with people my own age. So I really understood,” she explained.

Reflecting on how quickly time has passed, Waisglass admitted that watching La Torraca mature has been surreal.

“It's weird that I met him when he was 8 years old and now here's this man who is talking about his process and stuff. It’s wild. But the funniest was the first time we had a read through."

“We always go through the table. We’re like, ‘Hi, I'm playing Max.’ And we get to Diesel and he has his deep voice. We laughed so hard,” she concluded.