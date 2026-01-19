Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori shows off hidden talent

Bianca Censori, wife of Ye, shows off her musical skills on social media

Like Kanye West, Bianca Censori, his wife, seems to be talented in various skills. She shows off her unexpected side in a social media post.



In the clip, she shares, showing a handpan – a musical instrument – in her lap, which the Melbourne native is playing with her hands, showcasing her musical talent.

Notably, Censori did not caption the video, nor did she say anything in it, leading viewers to focus on her hands as she produced a soothing sound from the UFO-shaped bowl.

This appears to be the latest glimpse into what Ye's wife offers about her creativity, which also includes a jewellery and furniture line she recently debuted.

Kanye, proud of her work, took to Instagram to rave about his wife, writing, “So proud of my wife @biancacensori."



However, within the context of praise, a report claimed Bianca is frustrated with Ye for his heavy involvement in her business matters.

For example, the report pointed to the project the Melbourne-born recently unveiled in Seoul, South Korea. This was BIO POP, her first performance art show.

But the Chicago rapper – contrary to his promise – reportedly inserted himself in decision-making to an extent that left his wife in fumes.



“Bianca had no choice but to let West take over, even though he swore up and down she would be the boss in all of this,” the insider told Globe magazine.

“Bianca is burning mad because it ruined what was supposed to be the biggest night of her life. She was in tears over it, but had no choice but to put on a happy face because there were tons of people everywhere.”

Though the report was not confirmed by the pair, their marriage has been dotted with controversies since Kanye and Bianca's wedding.