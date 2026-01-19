Kevin Costner marks 71st birthday with decades-old throwback photos

Kevin Costner celebrated his 71st birthday by sharing nostalgic photos from across his long and varied career.

The Yellowstone star took part in a social media throwback trend over the weekend, posting a series of images on Instagram that spanned four decades, including photos from 1986, 1996, 2006, and 2016.

“I see your 2016 and raise you 1986, 1996, and 2006 too,” Costner captioned the post.

Fans responded eagerly in the comments, calling him handsome and celebrating his evolution over the years. Some praised him as one of the most attractive and iconic actors of all time.

Costner was born on January 18, 1955, in Lynwood, California, and has built a decades-long career as an actor, director, and filmmaker.

He first shot to fame in the late 1980s with roles in films like The Untouchables and Bull Durham. He became a household name with Field of Dreams before his major award-winning success with Dances With Wolves, for which he won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director.

Costner then starred in action and historical films throughout the 1990s and 2000s, such as Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and JFK. He also expanded into television with the hit series Yellowstone, in which he played ranch patriarch John Dutton until the show’s finale in 2024.

Costner’s work has earned him multiple awards, including two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, and a Primetime Emmy.