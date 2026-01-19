Bruce Springsteen reveals singer he finds to be greatest rock and roll voice

Bruce Springsteen has named Little Richard as the purest rock and roll voice of all time.

This isnt't the first time Springsteen has honoured Little Richard as a foundational force in rock music, for his sound, or his raw intensity and cultural impact.

“That is the purest rock and roll voice of all time,” Springsteen once said of Little Richard. “It belongs to the Georgia Peach, the king of rock and roll. He’s one of the founding fathers of rock and roll, and he’s a preeminent vocal genius.”

He went on to credit Richard for reshaping popular culture itself, saying he came “to take the nation, the world, and your body and soul by storm.”

While Springsteen built his own career on passion, storytelling, and emotional urgency rather than technical polish, what set Little Richard apart, in Springsteen’s view, was the total lack of restraint in his voice.

His songs like Long Tall Sally and Lucille were all about energy and attitude, not polish. This style influenced generations of rock singers, from Robert Plant and Steven Tyler to others who focused on raw power.

Springsteen said that while many singers have tried to match that intensity, few have succeeded. He called Little Richard not just influential, but truly unique. He calls him one of the few artists to permanently change the sound, spirit, and impact of rock and roll.