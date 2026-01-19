Kate Hudson jokes she may write a script to star alongside this actress

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn say they still want to make a movie together.

Hudson, 46, made the revelation during an exclusive conversation with People ahead of a Q&A for Hudson’s latest film, Song Sung Blue, held in Los Angeles on January 13.

Also present was her 80-year-old mother, Hawn, who also agreed she would love to act together but has no specific project in mind.

“Oh, yes! I don’t know what,” Goldie, 80, said about a potential joint film.

That's when Hudson hinted at how far she's willing to go to make it happen. “I hope so! It’s got to! I might have to go disappear into the mountains somewhere and just write it myself,” Hudson told the magazine.

Before the event at AMC The Grove, Hawn praised Hudson’s performance in Song Sung Blue, in which she stars opposite Hugh Jackman as part of a Neil Diamond tribute band.

“We’re so deeply, deeply proud.. Not a word I use very often, but I’m in awe of Kate, and I think we all are,” the Oscar-winning actress (for Cactus Flower) said of her daughter. “Kate’s her own thing. … I was lucky to carry this little one in my belly and bring her to the world, and that’s what I’m grateful for. She never stops to surprise me or any of us with her talent.”

She credited Hudson’s abilities to instinct rather than training. She said their family learns by example, not instruction.

Hawn also added that growing up around filmmaking shaped Hudson naturally, without formal guidance.

Hudson was born in 1979 during Hawn’s marriage to musician and actor Bill Hudson. After their divorce, Hawn began a long-term relationship with Kurt Russell in 1983. Hudson has long considered Russell her father figure.