Reese Witherspoon jokes about Jennifer Garner’s 'dark side'

Reese Witherspoon is poking fun at longtime friend and fellow actress Jennifer Garner.

Witherspoon shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram video showing a FaceTime call between the two, during which Witherspoon jokingly suggested that Garner has a “dark side.”

The clip was posted as part of the pair’s ongoing promotion of a book they are currently reading together.

In the video, Witherspoon sits in her living room and asks if she’s being recorded. After being told no, she jokingly says Garner is difficult to work with.

The clip then cuts between Witherspoon and Garner, who is waiting on her couch for the FaceTime call to be answered.

Witherspoon keeps the joke going by reflecting on Jennifer Garner’s wholesome public image, but then teases that there’s more beneath the surface.

"People think of her as this nice lady from West Virginia, and she, like, takes care of kids that are underserved, and she's got three children... she makes her own Pop-Tarts."

Witherspoon then continued, "But like, she's got a dark side. I don't know what it is," the star continued after sending a look towards the camera. "But she has it."

Someone off camera chimed in to add, "And she's late," before the reel jumped back to Garner still waiting for Witherspoon to pick up the FaceTime call.

The Morning Show actress doubles down, saying, "She's actually two minutes late for this phone call. Like my time doesn't matter."

Off-camera voices point out that Garner did try calling. Eventually, Witherspoon realises this and embarrassingly answers the call.

In the caption, Witherspoon made it clear that the moment was affectionate.

The two actresses have been close friends for years and frequently support each other publicly. They have also collaborated professionally, including serving as executive producers on the Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me, which stars Jennifer Garner.

Earlier this month, they appeared together in another Instagram video promoting Laura Dave’s novel The First Time I Saw Him.