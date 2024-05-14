George Clooney to launch at Broadway with movie ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’

George Clooney set to debut at Broadway

George Clooney is all set to debut at Broadway with a play adaptation of his 2005 drama Good Night, and Good Luck.



Clooney will portray journalist Edward R. Murrow, who was the host of CBS’ “See It Now.”

The role in the movie was first portrayed by David Strathairn. It was co-written by Clooney and Grant Heslov, who also served as director and lead. David Cromer, the Tony Award winner, will be directing the play adaptation that the two are back to writing.

The project will be produced by Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jean Doumanian and Robert Fox.

Good Night, and Good Luck will be on Broadway in spring 2025 at a Shubert theatre to be announced.

“I am honoured, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to,” Clooney said in a statement.

The movies logline says, “When Senator Joseph McCarthy begins his foolhardy campaign to root out Communists in America, CBS News impresario Edward R. Murrow dedicates himself to exposing the atrocities being committed by McCarthy’s Senate ‘investigation.’

Murrow is supported by a news team that includes long-time friend and producer Fred Friendly ( Clooney). The CBS team does its best to point out the senator’s lies and excesses, despite pressure from CBS’ corporate sponsors to desist.”