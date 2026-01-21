Hailey Bieber shares sweet snap of husband and baby
Hailey Bieber offers look into her family, showing how close they are
Hailey Bieber is giving fans a look into her family as she shares a snap of her husband, Justin Bieber, holding their son, Jack Blue.
“Just like Daddy,” the model writes in the caption for the photo she shared on Instagram Story, which is rare given that the Rhode founder has been open about not introducing herself to the limelight at such a young age.
In a previous interview with WSJ Magazine, she said, “Until your child can understand it and it’s possible to have conversation around it, I have no interest in putting him out there in any way."
Moreover, Hailey also shared how motherhood changed her personality. “I like who I am so much more now than I did before I had my son."
“You gain this silent strength and confidence. You can’t tell me the same shit that you could tell me before. You’re not fucking with me after I pushed a human out of my body.”
In a separate interview, Hailey offered a look into how she balanced her career with parenthood.
“I’m someone who I always wanted to be a mom, so I’m super, super, super hands-on with my son," she told In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele.
"I do have help—I have full-time help—and I’m super not ashamed to say that. And I would never shy away from talking about that because I wouldn’t be able to have my career and do the things that I do without the help. And I feel really grateful for that.”
Jack, the first son and kid of Hailey and Justin, was born on Aug 22, 2024.
