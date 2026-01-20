Kate Gosselin reveals horrowing moment thief nearly took her down

Kate Gosselin recently got candid and claimed how she came out safe from a robbery attempt.

Taking to her official account of TikTok on Saturday, January 17, the 50-year-old former TV personality revealed that she witnessed a robbery attempt at a local grocery store in New Zealand.

In her video, Gosselin revealed that a man was trying to steal a fully loaded “trolley” when a group of shoppers intervened.

She said, “You should see all the Kiwi men running after him, trying to stop him. Everybody's on their phone to the police. It's a big deal here, because honestly guys, there's not much crime here.”

“The guy ran past us and lost his shoe. He literally pushed past me, almost knocked me down in my lack of walking state.”

“He almost knocked me down. He ran past me, and I'm just now starting to walk. I had an injury, so I can just now walk, and it sent me off my feet for a second,” the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum shared.

Notably, this incident happened when Gosselin is on the road to recovery from a “life-altering” leg injury which she got while playing with her dog named Meika in September 2025.

Just a few days before the robbery incident, she informed her fans about walking for the first time without any support in New Zealand on Wednesday, January 14.