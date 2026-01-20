Photo: Billy Bob Thornton weighs in on contrast to 'Landman' role

Billy Bob Thornton has opened up about how different his real life is from that of his latest on-screen character.

As fans will be aware, the actor stars as crisis executive Tommy Norris in Paramount+'s Landman, a role that places him squarely in the middle of high-stakes power plays and constant conflict. But according to Thornton, his own lifestyle couldn’t be further removed.

Speaking with PEOPLE Magazine, the actor dismissed any direct comparison between himself and the character, saying, “Well, I kind of don’t. I stay home.”

Thornton went on to explain that he largely avoids heated conversations and public discourse altogether.

“I mean, really, I don't talk about politics and stuff with people. I just kind of stay out of it all,” he continued.

Expanding on his approach, the Oscar winner noted that he has never fully immersed himself in the traditional Hollywood scene, instead prioritising a quieter, more grounded life.

“I’m not really much of a part of Hollywood, as you say. I'm at home with my family, or I’m in a recording studio or on the road or making this,” he shared.

Thornton concluded by emphasising that his focus remains on his work and personal world, rather than the industry’s spotlight.

“Those are things that I do, and I just kind of mind my own business,” he concluded.