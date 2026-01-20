The truth behind Victoria Beckham's 'inappropriate' wedding dance video

The truth behind Victoria Beckham's 'inappropriate' dance video

Brooklyn Beckham's statement that his mother, Victoria Beckham, hijacked his first dance Nicola on on their wedding with her own inappropriate dance has left fans frantically searching for a video to see what actually happened.

In his social media post on Monday, Brooklyn said Victoria danced "inappropriately on me" in front of hundreds of guests, adding that he had never felt more "uncomfortable or humiliated" in his life.

Countless memes and old videos of Victoria moves were shared online after David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son slammed his parents on social media.

A clip showing Victoria Beckham dancing with her son at his 2022 wedding also surfaced, with some media outlets describing it as Victoria dancing with Brooklyn during his wedding’s first dance.

However, no verified new video has emerged showing the exact moment Brooklyn Beckham described in his recent statements.

None of other videos are confirmed to show the specific moment Brooklyn mentioned in his statement.

In his statement, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham said he did not want to reconcile with his parents after a family rift.

The 26-year-old said that his parents have been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he wrote in a post to his 16.2 million Instagram followers.

"I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Brooklyn is the eldest son of the former England football captain, David and his fashion designer and former pop star wife, Victoria.