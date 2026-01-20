When Nicola Peltz's boyfriend Anwar Hadid found solace in Dua Lipa's arms

Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola is under the spotlight after he slammed his parents David and Victoria Beckham in a social media post.

Brooklyn married Nicola, an American actress and the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, in 2022.

"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped," Brooklyn Peltz Beckham said.

"My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."

Brooklyn went on to allege that his mother "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola on their wedding day and danced "inappropriately on me" in front of hundreds of guests, adding that he had never felt more "uncomfortable or humiliated" in his life.

His social media post against David and Victoria Beckham has received mixed reactions on social media, with some people siding with Brooklyn while others blaming his wife for failing to settle with the Beckhams and causing a rift in the otherwise united family.

Nicola was with supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid’s brother Anwar for a year before she started dating Brooklyn.

According to a report in the Mail, at the time Nicola was 22 and Anwar was 17, and there were rumours that during the relationship, Anwar grew distant from his family.

The report said that although Nicola initially got on well with Anwar, Bella and Gigi’s mum, Yolanda Hadid, the relationship didn’t end well.

Nicola and mother-in-law Yolanda previously posed together for snaps, but by the end of the relationship, the Mail reported they were left with “no good feeling” between them, and Nicola unfollowed the whole family on social media.

Anwar Hadid started dating British singer Dua Lipa in June 2019 after his split from Nicola Peltz.

After his breakup from Anwar, Nicola started dating David and Victoria Beckham's son in 2019 and the couple got married in 2022.

Dua Lipa, meanwhile, is dating British actor Callum Turner. After Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa briefly dated French filmmaker Romain Gavras and rapper Jack Harlow before her relationship started with Callum Turner.



