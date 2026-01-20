Megan Thee Stallion teases new music on the way
Megan Thee Stallion drops an update about her much-anticipated album ‘Megan: Act III’
Megan Thee Stallion shares she is set to drop Megan: Act III this year, which is nearing completion.
In the album, Whatever and Lover Girl, which the singer has previously released, is likely to feature on the upcoming album.
“I’m definitely in the studio. I’m kind of hiding from everybody right now because I really just want to work,” she tells People.
“I’m completing act three, and the music is dropping this year,” the Wanna Be hitmaker adds. “The hotties just need to give me a little time. I’ll be in the gym and the studio — the gym and the studio.”
Though the rapper did not share a specific release date, in a previous Instagram Live interaction with fans, she asked them which artists she should let feature on the album.
“Act III is being made. I’m really just trying to figure out who do I want to do features with at this point in life. I only want to do features with people that … one, I haven’t done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time — people that I actually, you know, f*** with.”
Several fans suggested Doechii, best known for What It Is. To which, Megan replied, “I see Doechii, *****, I love Doechii.”
