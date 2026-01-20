Gaten Matarazzo brands 'Stranger Things' final scene 'nerve-racking'

Gaten Matarazzo has recalled the scene from 'Stranger Things' where he delivered his Valedictorian speech, and reflected on the intense pressure that came with it.

As fans will know, Gaten Matarazzo became widely popular through his portrayal of Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things.

In a new chat with GQ Magazine, the acting sensation weighed in one of the scenes from the finale of the fifth and last installment of the popular sci-fi series.

"It was nerve-racking," he began.

Revealing just how intense the experience was behind the scenes, he explained, "I didn't know it was coming until we started reading the script on the day of the last table read. I was honored to be given the opportunity, and it’s one of those that you really sink your teeth into."

"We spent a day on it, and it’s a high-pressure situation, performing for a huge group of people."

Despite the pressure, Matarazzo credited his longtime castmates for helping ground the moment, and noted that their support made the scene feel more natural and emotionally authentic.

"But, throughout it all, the kiddos—and I say 'kiddos' even though we’re in our 20s now—were sitting there and did their off-camera work for me," he noted.

"So I got to look at them and talk to them and try to make sure everything felt spontaneous. Obviously he planned the speech, but I don’t know how much was off the dome for him."

Before conclusion, he remarked, "I like to think a lot of that came from him in the moment. And I had a lot of fun doing it."