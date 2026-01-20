Claire Foy reveals rare impact of 'The Crown' gig on career

Photo: Claire Foy reveals rare impact of 'The Crown' on career

Claire Foy starred as Queen Elizabeth II in the initial seasons of the super hit series, The Crown.

In a new chat with Radio Times magazine, the actress weighed in on her experience after starring in The Crown.

In doing so, she admitted that the role marked a dramatic turning point in her professional life.

“I’d been working for almost 10 years when I made it, but nobody knew who I was. It was like being in a blockbuster film,” Foy recalled.

She explained that the global success of the series unlocked doors she had never previously had access to.

“Afterwards, I got opportunities I’d never had before. It’s like the biggest promotion you can imagine,” she said.

Foy went on to address the idea that such an iconic role could feel limiting and pushed back against the notion that it comes with long-term pressure.

“I don’t think it’s a double-edged sword. I doubt Olivia Newton-John hated being known for Grease — I bet she loved it! If I had just done The Crown and never worked again, that would be one thing. But I don’t feel any pressure to be anything for anyone else, really,” the actress explained.

Before conclusion, Foy admitted keeping her approach simple and grounded.

“I’m just doing my job,” she concluded.