Britney Spears raves about Madonna in new social media post

Britney Spears on Madonna: 'I admire her'

Britney Spears and Madonna share a strong bond as the pop icons look back at moments they shared on social media.



Taking to Instagram, she writes a lengthy post, while attaching an iconic photo of the Hung Up hitmaker's 2003 Steven Klein photo shoot.

“The beast within … I prefer to call it the spiritual animal awakening,” she pens about inner strength as well as identity. “It’s been a long time for me … I know the wild ones more than anyone !!!

"Yet, we’re honestly all the same under our mask we secretly wear every day !!! Vulnerability, fragility, insanity, real innocence … but also confusion, depression, extreme hurt, anger … stuck in our heads.”

Regarding the photo, Britney admires Madonna's aura and confidence, “This picture is clearly an understanding ‘DO NOT P*** HER OFF’. I admire and look up to Madonna more than anyone … wise, incredibly strong and has remained gentle and genius. Again … DO NOT P*SS HER OFF !!!”

The post comes after the Grammy winner wrote on social media that she would never perform in the U.S.

“Sending this piano to my son this year!!!” the mom-of-two penned, referring to son Jayden James Federline, then she added, “I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons.”