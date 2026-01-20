Amanda Holden may swap position to different reality show: See which

Amanda Holden to join 'The Celebrity Traitors'?

Amanda Holden is heading a judging panel on Britain's Got Talent, or BGT. But she may switch to a BBC reality show.



It's The Celebrity Traitors, where she is tipped to appear as a contestant. Reports say the reality show eyed the British presenter after the success of her close friend Alan Carr, who was encouraged to join the series by her.

However, the main obstacle, an insider tells The Sun, is her other work commitments. “Amanda would love to do it, but the timing is tricky. The live BGT shows alone would make it a juggling act, and that’s before factoring in the rest of her commitments."

“She’s on air every morning with Heart Breakfast, fronts the BBC quiz The Inner Circle, and continues to film renovation series with Alan, including Italian Job, Spanish Job, and Greek Job. It’s a huge workload — but if anyone could make it work, it’s her,” the tipster tattled.

Amanda also expressed her interest in joining the reality show before a celebrity version of The Traitors was announced.

“I’d absolutely love to do it. I’d have to be a Faithful, though — everyone would assume I’d be a Traitor, but I don’t think I could pull that off," she previously said.

The Celebrity Traitors is set to take place at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands in May.