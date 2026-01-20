Photo: Sophie Turner gets candid about 'imposter sydrome' post 'GOT'

Sophie Turner has reflected on her time post Game of Thrones.

As fans will be aware, Turner played the eldest daughter of Sean Bean’s House of Stark head Eddard on the super hit HBO series.

In a new chat with The Guardian, the mother of two talked candidly about the role that laid a robust foundation for her career.

Looking back, Turner acknowledged that the show served as a formative training ground for her as a performer, even if revisiting those early moments now feels uncomfortable.

“I learned how to act on that set, and now I’m thinking: that’s not how to do it. That’s not what I do these days,” she admitted.

The mother of two went on to explain why growing up on screen can feel uniquely exposing, particularly when early performances are preserved forever.

“It’s very embarrassing. Imagine if you were learning to sing, and all your lessons had been filmed and broadcast. It’s just an uncomfortable experience."

"I think the imposter syndrome remains. But I don’t think there’s any actor who doesn’t have that,” Turner said.

During the same chat, the actress, who shares daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, with ex husband Joe Jonas, said that becoming a mother "stalled" her career.