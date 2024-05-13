Prince Harry's reaction to King Charles major blow laid bare

Prince Harry's reaction to King Charles latest move revealed

King Charles III was all smiles as he honoured his eldest son Prince William with a title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps in front of an Apache helicopter, marking a rare joint appearance for the pair as the king steps up his return to public duties after his cancer diagnosis.

Prince William, who is now one step closer to the British throne, got emotional while receiving a prestigious tile from his father.

A royal commentator has revealed Harry's reaction to the bombshell decision of his father, claiming the Duke of Sussex will be "disappointed" with his loved ones after receiving a major snub for the King.

The Due of Sussex was formerly attached to the regiment during his second tour of Afghanistan until 2014.



Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole, speaking to GB News, explained the Duke's possible reaction to the latest development, saying: "Prince Harry will be feeling a certain disappointment, if not personal sleight, because this regiment, the Army Air Corps, was the regiment in which he served very gallantly in Afghanistan."

The expert went on to say: "He infamously claimed in his memoir Spare that he shot 25 Taliban, he thinks he did, incidentally painting a target on his own back for the rest of his life, unfortunately."

Following the lack of royal family support at his most recent UK appearance with the Invictus Games service, Cole suggested that Meghan Markle's husband Harry will be feeling "that this is what he's lost.

"His associations, his ranks, his patronages within the armed forces have been taken from him."

He added: "This is the life he left behind. He's chosen to go into self-imposed exile in California and he's lost all that. I think pause for thought for Harry as he goes back to California after his tour of Nigeria, what he's left behind.

"I think he found his own existence very much within this regiment of which he is not now associated."



Presenter Emily Carver praise the monarch's latest step, saying:" It makes me proud to be British" after Prince William was handed a royal honour.