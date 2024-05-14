Ariana Grande to release ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Deluxe edition?

Ariana Grande recently headlined the 2024 Met Gala with a surprise performance of her greatest hits



Ariana Grande has no plans of slowing down after releasing her new album, Eternal Sunshine.

Two months after debuting her record-breaking seventh studio album, the pop star, 30, is back in the studio.

The Yes, And? hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of the studio. She accompanied the picture with a simple yet tantalising caption, “happy,” not revealing any further details.

Grande's latest album, Eternal Sunshine, unveiled on March 8, 2024, soared to the top of the charts, marking her sixth album to achieve this feat.

Now, speculation runs rampant as fans ponder Grande's next move: will she unveil the deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine, or is she preparing to gift the world with entirely new music?



The new mystery project comes at the heels of her upcoming musical, Wicked, in which she portrays Glinda.

Speaking to Vogue on the 2024 Met Gala last week, she said, “It was just the most extraordinary, transformative and beautiful experience I’ve ever had in my life. I love the project so much more now than I ever did, and I’ve loved it since I was 10 years old.”