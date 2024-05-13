King Charles nephew Peter Phillips seen dating new girlfriend

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips was caught on camera holding hands with new girlfriend

King Charles III's nephew Peter Phillips was caught on camera holding hands with his reported new girlfriend Harriet Sperling at the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire on Sunday.

Phillips and the pediatric nurse were seen enjoying moments at the horse trials by his two daughters Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Autumn Kelly, according to The Telegraph.



Princess Anne's son was also seen chatting to Queen Camilla with Sperling at his side.

The late Queen's grandson's outing with his rumoured new girlfriend comes after it was announced in last month that Phillips had split from his former flame of three years, Wallace.



Phillips and Sperling were also seen strolling around hand-in-hand at the horse trials in a photo published by a media outlet. A witness at the event told the outlet the pair "looked completely smitten" as Phillips was "grinning from ear to ear."

"She looked very happy and relaxed in his company and pleased to be shown off at one of the biggest social events in the equestrian world,” they shared. "His love life has certainly taken some very public twists and turns in recent years," The Sun, citing a witness, reports.

"But they looked extremely close and seemed like they had known each other for some time. They certainly seemed very happy and appeared to be over any past relationship woes," they added.

