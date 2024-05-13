Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, releases first album in four years

‘Atavista’ is the first of two albums marking the end of Glover’s ‘Childish Gambino’ moniker

Donald Glover, known by his stage name Childish Gambino, surprised fans with the sudden release of his latest album, Atavista – his first album release in four years.

The announcement came via a post on X (previously Twitter) on Sunday, May 12, where Glover simply stated, “ATAVISTA is streaming now.”

Atavista emerges as a re-imagined iteration of Glover's 2020 album, 3.15.20, featuring revamped tracks alongside the fresh addition of a new track, Little Foot Big Foot.

The Grammy-winning artist also delighted fans with a music video for the new track, featuring Young Nudy and directed by longtime collaborator Hiro Murai.

Earlier this year, Glover hinted at his plans to bid farewell to the Childish Gambino moniker with the release of two final albums: Atavista and Bando Stone & the New World, the latter accompanying an upcoming film of the same name slated for summer release.

Atavista serves as a poignant reflection of Glover's journey, encapsulating his experiences and emotions over the past four years. With new production arrangements and guest appearances, including Atlanta rapper Yung Nudy, the album promises to deliver a fresh perspective while staying true to Glover's signature style.