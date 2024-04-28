Princess Kate feels 'relaxed' as King Charles returns to royal duties

King Charles's improving health and decision to resume royal duties would have a positive impact on cancer-stricken Princess Kate.



In conversation with GB News, royal expert Jennie Bond said that the Monarch's decision will make the 'dedicated' Princess of Wales 'relaxed.'

She said, "I think Catherine is very dedicated to her role, and she knows there's been this terrific gap in the ranks of the royal family with her out of action, William out of action because of her and the King out of action."

She added, "So Charles stepping back into some public facing duties is definitely going to make her feel, I think, a little more relaxed about taking the time off that she so clearly needs and wants."

Speaking of Charles and Queen Camilla's upcoming royal duty, Jennie said, "They're going to kick things off on Tuesday actually, with a very appropriate visit. Both he and the Queen will visit a cancer centre."

She stated, "And that is sending out big signals saying how important cancer treatment is, how important early diagnosis is."