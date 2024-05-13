Prince William reclaims spotlight from Prince Harry with BAFTA speech

Prince William reclaimed the spotlight from his estranged brother Prince Harry as he delivered a thought-provoking speech at the BAFTA TV Awards 2024.

As reported by GB News, the Prince of Wales made a surprising virtual appearance at the awards ceremony on Sunday evening and paid a heartfelt tribute to Baroness Floella Benjamin, who received the Bafta Fellowship.

Baroness was recognised for her remarkable work with children and young people; her "longstanding commitment" to television broadcasting; and for her efforts as an unwavering "champion of inclusion."

William said, "In a career spanning more than five decades, she has touched the lives of millions. She has graced our screens as a much-loved presenter of children’s television, most notably Playschool and Play Away."

The Prince showered praises on Baroness for advocating for "children’s education and welfare, supported a great number of charitable organisations, tirelessly campaigned for social justice."

William shared that she "has given voice to those who faced discrimination upon arrival in the UK" as a member of the Windrush Generation.

At the end of her speech, William said that Baroness Floella Benjamin reminds people about the "power of empathy, compassion, and action to effect positive change."

Notably, Prince William's appearance came amid Prince Harry's new making tour to Nigeria.