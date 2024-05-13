Taylor Swift dedicates special note to fans as she wraps up Paris shows

Taylor Swift expressed immense gratitude towards her fans in Paris who showered love on the new 'Tortured Poets' section of the Eras Tour.



The musician wrapped her shows in the city of love by penning a special note for her fans.

Swift shared a series of stunning photos from her recent performances and wrote, "This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical."

The Lover singer lauded her "crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you - but mostly for the fans in Paris."

The Grammy Award-winning artist said that she is "so thankful" that she performed on this new set of songs for the first time in front of her fans in Paris who "gave us so much excitement, passion, and love."

While sharing her excitement to perform in the upcoming destination, Swift concluded her post by saying, "I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm!"

It is pertinent to mention here that Swift resumed her global Eras Tour after releasing her eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department which has broken the records on music charts.