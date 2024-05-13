Katy Perry gets emotional as she reflects on pregnancy

Katy Perry celebrates Mother's Day, recalling memories

Katy Perry recently took to her Instagram to reflect on her pregnancy journey with daughter Daisy Dove in a Mother’s Day tribute.



The 39-year-old American Idol judge shared a carousel of photos alongside snippets on Sunday, May 12.

Perry posted a round-up, celebrating motherhood with a caption that read: "Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove… there is nothing like a Mother’s love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come."

Posting descriptions for the five stages of pregnancy with her three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, Katy flaunted her, "Og pee stick".

In a video that she shared, Perry could be heard telling her fellow American Idol judges; Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie that she was "very pregnant."

The songstress then also posted videos from the time she first heard "Daisy’s heartbeat," smiling while watching a fetal sonogram.

Continuing on the subject, she enlisted all the memories in chronological order for reference.

"1. Og pee stick!

2. Telling O I was pregnant (he was filming in Prague)

3. Telling my brothers @lukebryan @lionelrichie the big news on set in Hawaii at #idol

4. Hearing Daisy’s heartbeat for the first time 5-10: Some bump pics from before I met my Daisy Dove," she added.