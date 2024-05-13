Katy Perry gets emotional as she reflects on pregnancy

Katy Perry recently took to her Instagram to reflect on her pregnancy journey with daughter Daisy Dove in a Mother’s Day tribute.
The 39-year-old American Idol judge shared a carousel of photos alongside snippets on Sunday, May 12.
Perry posted a round-up, celebrating motherhood with a caption that read: "Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove… there is nothing like a Mother’s love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come."
Posting descriptions for the five stages of pregnancy with her three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, Katy flaunted her, "Og pee stick".
In a video that she shared, Perry could be heard telling her fellow American Idol judges; Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie that she was "very pregnant."
The songstress then also posted videos from the time she first heard "Daisy’s heartbeat," smiling while watching a fetal sonogram.
Continuing on the subject, she enlisted all the memories in chronological order for reference.
"1. Og pee stick!
2. Telling O I was pregnant (he was filming in Prague)
3. Telling my brothers @lukebryan @lionelrichie the big news on set in Hawaii at #idol
4. Hearing Daisy’s heartbeat for the first time 5-10: Some bump pics from before I met my Daisy Dove," she added.
