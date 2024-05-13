Meghan Markle takes charge of her own glam during Nigeria visit

Meghan Markle, who appeared impeccable during her three-day visit to Nigeria, managed to glam up all by herself.



Daniel Martin, who was the stylist for the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding, told Us Weekly that Meghan did her own makeup and hair while during her three-day visit to the African country.

The stylist complimented the Duchess, expressing that she is “so good” at it and especially when he’s not with her as “she has more room to play.”

“I think that’s the fun thing when you see her, like, she’s in Nigeria right now. It’s just her. There’s no stylist, there’s no hairdresser. She’s doing everything herself and she’s so good at it.”

Meghan and Prince Harry kicked off their Nigerian tour on Thursday in a bid to court the country to host the future Invictus Games.

The visit comes just a day after Harry attended the 10th anniversary of the games in London, which was only attended by Princess Diana’s family and none of members of the royal family.

Daniel revealed that he did give Meghan a few tips for the trip. “I mean, she loves some blush,” he explained. “She loves the cheek. She loves a big brow.”