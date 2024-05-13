Shonda Rhimes reveals reasons behind ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 delay

Bridgerton fans had to wait for two years for the latest instalment of their favourite series on Netflix.

The second season of the show, which is an adaptation of Julia Quinn’s book series, dropped back in March 2022.

Showrunner Shonda Rhimes revealed to Variety that Netflix’s methodology contributed to the delay.

“They want to write everything, and then they want to shoot everything, which is — it’s very counterintuitive to the way I learned to make television,” Rhimes said of the streaming giant.

“Now I think that’s just how it is,” Rhimes continued. “We’re really working on the idea of if this is the field we live in, then how do we make the field faster? And so, we really are thinking about stuff such as permanent sets and lots, and things like that that will really help us speed the process up.”

Betsy Beers who executive produces the show with Rhimes shared that it is not a “simple feat” as with a lot of characters come “complications and it’s a very complex story to weave.”

Adding that costumes, learning to dance alongside “weaving in old and new” also caused the delays.

Bridgerton Season 3 will release on May 16th, 2024.

