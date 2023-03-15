Marvel hunts for 'Ant-Man 3' script leaker

Marvel is pressuring Reddit to unmask the source behind the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania script leak.
A 63-page transcript of dialogue from the “Ant-Man” film was posted on Reddit in January, and Marvel is trying to uncover the identity of the person — or people — responsible.
The Marvel tiniest hero's third installment's transcript of 63-page dialogue was leaked, edited, or displayed in a Portuguese web interface.
Moreover, the leaked text was likely “intended for use in subtitles,” as per TorrentFreak, a piracy news website.
In a leaked dialogue introduction, an unidentified individual attributed the text to screenwriter Jeff Loveness and was described as “translated dialogue.”
The comic studio approached California federal district court and filed a request to issue a subpoena to compel Reddit to disclose the user who posted the film's dialogue to the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit “on or about” Jan. 20, 2023.
Marvel requested “all Identifying Information for the user ‘u/MSSmods’” in addition to “any other user(s) responsible for posting, editing, and/or maintaining the content” that was at any point available on the subreddit between Jan. 15 and Feb. 15.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was opened to mixed reviews and released in cinemas on Feb. 17.
