D4vd hit 'Romantic Homicide' resurfaces amid chilling Tesla tragedy

D4vd found himself at the center of intense public attention as his music climbed the charts while he faced a police investigation.

The 20-year-old singer was questioned after the body of 13-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was discovered in the trunk of his impounded Tesla.

Amid the investigation, his 2022 hit Romantic Homicide surged in popularity.

The dark song, which explores themes of murder and regret, racked up over 12 million streams and returned to the Billboard 200, hitting number eight on Spotify.

However, fans poured over the lyrics and the music video, which featured a dark-haired female resembling Hernandez.

D4vd previously explained that the song represents a struggle between two alter egos: his violent side, named Itami, and a detective chasing that ersona.

Another track, Celeste_Demo unfin, released in December 2023, has lyrics mentioning a girl named Celeste, sparking speculation online, though no official link to Hernandez was confirmed.

For the unversed, the singer canceled the remainder of his U.S. tour, including shows in San Francisco and Los Angeles, as well as a planned appearance at the Grammy Museum.

Authorities also searched his Hollywood Hills home as part of the investigation.

Despite the controversy, the music icon is still scheduled to perform in Norway on October 1.

The shocking case has drawn widespread attention, with fans and media alike discussing the eerie connections between his music and the tragic real-life events.

Moreover, D4vd's rise on the charts during such a serious investigation has sparked debates about art, fame, and the responsibility of public figures.