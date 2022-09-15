‘2,211 children abused in six months’

LAHORE:During 2022, January to June, 2,211 children were abused, Sahil has reported, an NGO working against child sexual abuse in Pakistan.

In the year of 2022, January to June, ‘Cruel Number’ data reveals that 1,207 girls and 1,004 boys are victims of exploitation. This data brings the numbers of abused children more than12 per day. This year reported cases under major categories are abduction 803, rape 243, sodomy 298, gang-rape 41 and gang sodomy 87. As many as 17 boys and 13 girls have been murdered after committing sexual abuse. There are more horrible incidents in which 2 boys and a girl were murdered after gang sodomy and rape, and 212 children were found missing. There are 17 cases of early child marriage and 3 Vani cases.

The statics shows that out of total 2,211 there are 1,050 cases where the abusers have acquaintance with victims or victim’s family, 409 cases are reported in which strangers are involved in abusing.

In the year of 2022, in the month of January to June there are 1961 incidents reported to police, 12 cases were not reported and 14 cases police did not register.