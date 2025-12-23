Epstein files: What did Ghislaine Maxwell say about Andrew?

Ghislaine Maxwell attempted to arrange for women to meet a friend she referred to as "Andrew" during a 2002 trip to Peru, newly released documents from the US Department of Justice revealed on Monday.

The latest release of Epstein files includes around 30,000 pages of documents, with many redactions, and dozens of video clips, including several purporting to be shot inside a federal detention center. Epstein was found dead in 2019 in a New York jail. His death was ruled a suicide.

The correspondence shows Maxwell coordinating arrangements for someone stored in her contacts as "The Invisible Man."

Although the individual is not named in the documents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor undertook a six-day official visit to Peru in March 2002, commemorating the golden jubilee of his mother's reign, according to GB News.

In her message to Juanesteban Ganoza dated March 3, 2002, Maxwell wrote: "I just gave Andrew your telephone no he can ride but it is not his favourite sport some two-legged sightseeing (read intelligent pretty fun and from good families) and he will be very happy."

She continued: "I know I can rely on you to show him a wonderful time and that you will only introduce him to friends that you can trust and rely on to be friendly and discreet and fun he does not want to read about any trip in the papers [detailing] whom or what he saw."

Maxwell informed Ganoza to anticipate a call from "a very English-sounding gentleman."

Prior to Maxwell's email, The Invisible Man had responded enthusiastically to the proposed Peruvian itinerary.

The Invisible Man communicated using two email addresses: aace@dial.pipex.com and abx17@dial.pipex.com.

The first of these appears in Jeffrey Epstein's notorious contacts book under an entry labelled "Duke of York."

Further correspondence from The Invisible Man makes reference to Balmoral, the Scottish estate belonging to the Royal Family.

Additional emails allude to a recent departure from the Royal Navy. In one message dated August 18, he described losing his valet, who had served him since childhood, and leaving the RN, stating his "whole life is in turmoil."

The younger brother of King Charles III departed the Royal Navy in July 2001 following 22 years of service.

Andrew Mountbatten was recently stripped of his remaining royal titles over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.