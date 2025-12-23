Inside Prince William, Princess Kate's 'rise to power' as Charles battles cancer

Prince William, Princess Kate's message to people amid Charles cancer battle

Prince William and Princess Kate took center stage at the lavish state banquet for Germany’s president at Buckingham Palace.

Kate looked stunning in a glittering blue gown and Queen Victoria’s Strathmore Rose Tiara, the largest headpiece she’s ever worn.

The Princess of Wales sat next to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier while William sat across from them, next to beside the president’s wife.

"The message they are sending out is that the monarchy is healthy," a source told Us Weekly, "regardless of what happens with [the king]."

Sources also claimed that William and/or Camilla pushed the King to take action against his brother Andrew, who has been disgraced due to his connection to late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

However, another source debunked the claim that William has significant power yet.

"No power has been relinquished to William. William has his own office and staff separate from the king, and he and Charles work closely together. Charles believes William will do an incredible job as king, and he’s very supportive. [When] they don’t agree, [William] respects his father’s decisions," they explained.

Royal expert Kristen Meinzer agreed, saying, "Some outlets say William is running things from the shadows, others say the king is still very much in charge. I suspect the latter is closer to the truth — after all, Charles waited a very long time to be the king."

But the source noted that "William is becoming more serious, and we’re all starting to see what kind of monarch he will be."

"The palace is consciously elevating and presenting him in an authoritative manner, anticipating what’s to come," he added.

Another source noted that William and Kate are also signaling "the next generation is already in view" by giving their son Prince George more royal engagements. George impressed people with his social skills when he joined his mom at the Festival of Remembrance recently and accompanied William to help prepare for the charity The Passage’s annual Christmas church.

"Kate and William are allowing George to take on more responsibilities," the mole said.