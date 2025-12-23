Prince Harry, Meghan receive 'warm invitation' to spend Christmas in UK

Meghan Markle is said to be "reluctant"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received warm family invitation to spend Christmas in Britain amid their plans to celebrate the day in US.

The insider tells the Closer, the California-based royal couple have received a ‘warm invitation’ from the Spencer family to spend Christmas at Althorp – the ancestral home where Harry’s mother Princess Diana is buried.

“But while Harry was deeply touched by the gesture, Meghan was said to be reluctant.”

Moreover, the insider adds, “This year, Harry and Meghan were not invited to the royal family’s Christmas gathering at Sandringham. It has been that way for several years.”

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are planning a holiday season built entirely around Archie and Lilibet.

“But they are also weaving in pieces of Harry’s old life – British crackers, festive speeches and a few gentle nods to the traditions he grew up with.”

The fresh claims came days after reports Prince Harry is determined to make upcoming Christmas special for his beloved wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet in California.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror, “And he says he still has a deep love for Britain so the images of his family making that familiar walk to Sandringham Church might, indeed, pull at his heartstrings. But maybe not for long. When he’s enjoying Christmas in the warm Californian sunshine, with his wife, children and mother-in-law, the attraction of an often grey, damp Norfolk might fade a little.”