Briton's leading anti-monarchy group Republic has claimed that "there could be another succession in the next couple of years, with William becoming king" as the organization announced it's plan to stage a demonstration in front of Buckingham Palace on Republic Day 2026.

"That's workshy William, the climate change hypocrite, the man who takes land from the public and who refuses to pay the tax everyone else pays," the group said of the heir to the British throne in its online campaign.

Asking Britons to join the protest, the group said "The monarchy is in serious trouble, polls tell us their support is collapsing and the number of people wanting a republic has soared."

"Republic Day is your chance to get involved, show your support and help drive support for change even higher," read a statement.

The organization said that the monarchy is rotten to the core as the Andrew scandal has proven time and again, referring to King Charles's younger brother who was recently stripped of his royal titles over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

"William and Charles have questions to answer about what they knew and when, and why they covered up for Andrew for so long."



