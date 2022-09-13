Heavy rain breaks spell of sweltering heat in Karachi

Karachi’s weather made a major shift on Monday afternoon as the sun took a back seat with dark clouds blanketing the city amid rain after a couple of days of sweltering heat, reports Geo News.

It poured in some of the suburban areas of the city, like the surroundings of the Super Highway, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Bahria Town. Other areas that reported rain with strong winds were Karsaz at Sharea Faisal, North Nazimabad, Landhi, Saddar, DHA and other

localities.

The city will likely receive light rain with thunder this evening, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast shortly before. The PMD forecast that areas of upper Sindh likely to receive showers include Sanghar, Tharparkar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sujawal.

The province’s chief meteorological officer Dr Sardar Sarfaraz said that an extremely low-pressure system has formed above India, while a weak circulation is present in the neighbouring country’s state of Gujarat as well. He said Sindh is under the influence of this system as it spreads above the province’s eastern parts.

Three electrocuted

Three people, including a woman and a teenager, lost their lives after they suffered electric shocks in different parts of the metropolitan city, adds our correspondent.

A Quaidabad police official said that a woman died of electrocution at her home in Landhi’s Sherpao Colony. Her body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). She was identified as 48-year-old Hanifa Zafran.

Separately, a teenager was electrocuted to death in the Baldia Town area. His body was first taken to the Murshid Hospital, then to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. He was identified as 18-year-old Hammad Rafiq.

A Saudabad police official said that a man was electrocuted to death in Malir’s Kala Board area. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the spot and took the casualty to the JPMC, where he was identified as 40-year-old Munir Shafi.