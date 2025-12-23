Prince William & Queen Camilla on 'same page' over Meghan Markle question

King Charles is 77 now. At this age, he reportedly seeks to repair his relationship with his son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle.



But his older son, Prince William, and his wife, Queen Camilla, are opposed to the reconciliation, reports say.

According to sources, the duo has its reasons. "This is not going down well with William or Camilla. They’re flabbergasted and saying he’s being way too naïve. They feel strongly that it’s asking for trouble to open the door to her."

The insider also alleges that the monarch has been, for a long time, convincing his son to end his strict stance on his brother.

"Make no mistake, William is the hold up. Charles has been trying to appease him and for ages, was telling people to give it time and William would soften. But that has not happened," the source tells Heatworld.

William's ire, reports say, is stopping Charles from repairing the estrangement in his family. "William has a fiery temper at times so there have been huge arguments over this. If it weren’t for Charles’ worries about incurring William’s wrath he would have sorted this all out with Harry and Meghan already."

In the Prince of Wales' defense, the sources say, "William believes the Sussexes forfeited goodwill long ago and that extending even a small olive branch to Meghan would be reckless. He says nothing meaningful has changed so he sees no justification for softening the family’s stance."

It is worth noting that Harry and Meghan were not invited to the royal family's annual Christmas bash in Sandringham.