Imran’s nomination papers rejected

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. —File

FAISALABAD: The nomination papers submitted by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to contest the NA-108 Faisalabad by-election have been rejected.

According to Returning Officer Irfan Kausar, Imran Khan’s nomination papers have been rejected as the information stated in Form B regarding assets and liabilities was unsatisfactory.

As per the election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Imran Khan can appeal against the rejection of his nomination papers in the Appellate Tribunal of the High Court till August 20.

It should be noted that the returning officer had issued a notice to Imran Khan to appear publicly on August 17 for the scrutiny of his nomination papers, on which Imran sought appearance for scrutiny through video link.

On the occasion, PTI’s former minister of state Farrukh Habib submitted a threat alert issued by the CTD to the returning officer that there was a fear of an attack on Imran Khan. According to the decision issued by the returning officer, the thumb impression of Imran Khan on the nomination papers was verified by Nadra, but the signature was not found valid. Furthermore, Imran did not submit details of Rs17.929 million precious items in Form B due to which his nomination papers were rejected.



After the nomination papers were rejected and the list of approved nomination papers of 12 other candidates was released, PTI workers under the leadership of Farrukh Habib and some members of national and provincial assemblies surrounded the office of the Election Commission. During their sit-in, sloganeering continued while a large number of policemen guarded the spot.