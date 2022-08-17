Imran Khan’s NA-108 nomination papers rejected

PTI chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/File

FAISALABAD: Nomination papers of PTI Chairperson Imran Khan from the NA-108 constituency have been rejected by district election commissioner in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

The commissioner said that Khan’s papers were rejected after he failed to provide a satisfactory response regarding objections related to assets.

The returning officer issued a final list of nominations after checking the documents.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had earlier issued a schedule for by-elections for the nine National Assembly seats left vacant following resignations by PTI members. Polling for these seats will be held on September 25.

Khan earlier announced that he will simultaneously contest on nine seats from Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kurram, Faisalabad, Nankana, Malir, Korangi and Karachi South. However, his nomination papers have now been rejected in Faisalabad, while those for the remaining constituencies have been approved.



According to ECP, by-polls will be held in constituencies including NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Karam, NA-108 Faisalabad, and NA-118 Nankana Sahib, as well as three constituencies from Karachi NA-237, 239, 246, on September 25.