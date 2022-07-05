Punjab bypolls: Imran to start election campaign from July 7

PTI Chairman Imran Khan speaks during a media interaction. -Imran Khan Instagram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Monday issued the schedule of Chairman Imran Khan’s tour to Punjab in connection with the campaign for upcoming bye-election in 20 constituencies of the provincial assembly.

According to the schedule, Imran Khan will launch a marathon election campaign from July 07 and would address 16 public rallies from July 7-15. On July 7, he would kick-off the election campaign and address meetings in PP-158 Lahore in the constituency of PTI’s candidate Akram Usman.

He would then address party workers in PP-140 Sheikhupura. On July 8, he would address public gatherings in PP-83 Khushab and PP-7 Rawalpindi. On July 9, he would address meetings at PP 125 Hazari Jhang and PP-202 Sahiwal. On July 11, he would address in PP-224 and PP-228 Lodhran, PP-272 and PP-273 Muzaffargarh, and PP-237 Bahawalnagar.



Similarly, on July 12, PTI Chairman would address rallies in PP-90 Bakkar and PP-282 Layyah. Likewise, on July 13, Imran Khan would campaign in PP-127 Jhang as well as in PP-97 Faisalabad.

On July 14, Imran Khan would address public gatherings in PP-217 Multan and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan. On July 15, PTI Chairman would visit Lahore and address rallies in three constituencies of PP-167, 168 and 170.