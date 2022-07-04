Imran’s only mega project was Farah Gogi: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sunday said the only mega project Imran Khan launched was Farah Gogi and predicted that he would be politically wiped out by the people of Punjab on July 17.

Addressing an election rally in Dharampura in connection with the by-poll campaign in PP-158, Maryam said the former first lady Bushra Bibi alias ‘Pinki Peerni’ used to issue instructions to Imran’s social media team to malign the institutions and declare all those who raised questions about Farah and her corruption ‘traitors’.

Terming Imran Khan ‘Fitna Khan’, Maryam said the entire nation paid a heavy price in the tenure of Imran. She added that Punjab would never vote for Imran as he was the enemy of Punjab’s progress. She added that the country was plunged into darkness before the 2013 elections and around 20-hour loadshedding was witnessed a day. She said when Nawaz Sharif came to power, he steered the country out of crisis and when he left in 2018, the country was totally loadshedding free.

She said that Shehbaz Sharif wakes up at the time of Tahajjud daily and starts working for people after Fajr prayers. On the other hand, the day of the former PM started by midday and the entire country had to suffer due to his incompetence.

She claimed that Punjab would wipe out the politics of ‘Toshakhana’ on July 17. She urged the PMLN supporters, families, elders, women to come out of their houses on July 17 and vote for Tiger. Maryam said the PMLN era was marked with record development whereas Imran Khan’s tenure deprived the nation of its wealth as Punjab was looted through Farah Gogi. Maryam Nawaz thanked Abdul Aleem Khan and Shoaib Siddiqi and appealed to workers to vote for Rana Ahsan Sharafat, the PMLN candidate from PP-158.