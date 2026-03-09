Shamed Andrew master plan to make Princess Beatrice, Eugenie working Royals

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor wanted to make Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie working Royals before falling from grace.

The ex Prince organised a huge plan to slowly introduce his daughters in public duties untold they become prominent members of the Royal Family.

A source previously told the Daily Express in 2023: “Andrew has helped orchestrate a slow and gradual return for the girls, which has seen them do more and more charity work alongside school visits and other duties.”.

“The plan was to slowly increase their appearances over time until they became more prominent members of the family.

“They have realised that the girls are needed and have latched onto that like a limpet on a rock,” they added.

This comes as Royal biographer Andrew Lownie shed light on Andrew’s life in exile at Wood Farm.

He said: "He used to go out [horseback] riding. He can't play golf but he watches videos.

The biographer continued: "He's always been a bit of a couch potato and he is just doing exactly the same."