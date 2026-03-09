Photo: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's unexpected relationship opening world's most powerful doors

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been going strong.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the songbird has doubled down on her plans to gain a new identity ever since she met the former Prime Minister of Canada.

"Katy has been infused with a sense of purpose and a desire to change her image permanently," said a source.

The source emphasized that Trudeau has allowed Perry to lead the pace of their public evolution.

"She waited for this relationship with Justin and she wanted it. He has not been pushy and he hasn't been aggressive. Every step forward has been Katy's to make. She and Justin want to change the world for the better, and they want to do it together."

While the feasibility of their global ambitions remains to be seen, the couple is reportedly already leveraging their combined "star power" to gain access to the world's elite.

"Can they actually pull it off? That's a different question, but right now they're putting themselves out there as a couple.”

"They're prying open the doors of powerful people, and listening for places and problems where they can do consequential work. By presenting themselves as a team, they can meet with the wealthiest people on the planet and raise money for the causes they want,” they concluded.