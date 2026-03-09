John C. McGinley says he took a small role just to work with Steve Carell

John C. McGinley says his admiration for Steve Carell once led him to take a very small role for the chance to work alongside the actor.

Speaking at the premiere of the new series Rooster in New York City on March 3, the Scrubs star described Carell as one of the most impressive performers he has worked with.

“He’s the most cerebrally agile and nimble actor I’ve ever worked with,” McGinley, 66, said. “And capable of pivoting on a dime with such elegance and grace you can’t even believe what just happened.”

He added that Carell, famed for his role as Michael Scott in The Office, could deliver comedy unlike anyone else he had seen.

McGinley said his respect for Carell was so strong that he accepted a small part in the 2017 film Battle of the Sexes just to share the set with him. The movie is based on the famous 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, portrayed by Emma Stone and Carell.

“I admire him so much,” McGinley said. “I took a tiny role in the Billie Jean King movie, the Bobby Riggs movie. I only did it because I wanted to work with him. I was practically an extra, and I didn’t care.”

When asked if he reminded Carell of their first meeting, McGinley joked, “Of course. He acted like he remembered. He didn’t. I was an extra.”

In Rooster, McGinley plays college dean Walter Mann, who encourages Carell’s character, bestselling author Greg Russo, to pursue teaching. The role also brings Greg closer to his daughter Katie, played by Charly Clive, a professor navigating a difficult period.

The series also stars Danielle Deadwyler, Alan Ruck, Phil Dunster, and Lauren Tsai. It was created by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses.

McGinley has also reunited with Lawrence for the revival of Scrubs, which premiered in February, with the actor reprising his role as Dr. Perry Cox opposite Zach Braff.

Rooster premieres March 8 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.